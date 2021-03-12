No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast women advance to ASUN title game

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP)Aaliyah Stanley scored 25 points with six 3-pointers and No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast won its 24th straight game, beating fourth-seeded Lipscomb 59-44 on Friday to advance to the championship game of the Atlantic Sun Tournament.

FGCU (25-2) reached 25 wins for the 11th-straight season, and the Eagles will go for their seventh ASUN tournament championship on Sunday.

Tishara Morehouse added 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists for FGCU (25-2). Kierstan Bell, the first in ASUN history to be named the player and newcomer of the year – both unanimously – was held to nine points on 3-of-17 shooting. She was just 1 of 13 from 3-point range and the Eagles were 11 of 46

Stanley scored FGCU’s final 11 points of the third quarter to help build a 15-point lead.

Dorie Harrison scored 13 points and Taylor Clark added 11 for Lipscomb (12-10). Casey Collier had nine points and 12 rebounds.

Both teams shot under 26% in the first half – combining for 14 field goals on 58 attempts, and 16 turnovers. FGCU only made one of its first 17 shots to start the game, but made its final three for a 26-18 lead at the break. Stetson missed its opening six attempts and its final six of the half, going scoreless for the final 6:06.

—

