No. 24 FGCU women win 23rd straight, advance to ASUN semis

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP)Tishara Morehouse scored 28 points, Kierstan Bell had 22 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, and No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast won its 23rd straight, cruising past No. 9 seed Jacksonville 87-62 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of Atlantic Sun Conference tournament.

FGCU (24-2) hasn’t lost since dropping back-to-back games against ranked opponents, Missouri State and Arkansas, in November. The Green and Blue are seeking to go undefeated in regular-season play and win a tournament crown in the same season for the third time in program history – the last coming in 2018-19.

Tyra Cox added 21 points with seven 3-pointers – both career highs – as FGCU made 15 of 48 for its 300th straight game with at least 10 made 3s. The Eagles were 9 of 29 from distance in the first half.

Morehouse was 10 of 16 from the field for the fifth-most points an Eagle has scored in an ASUN tournament game.

Deshari Graham scored 15 points and Ashley Malone added 12 for Jacksonville (4-17).

