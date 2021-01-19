No. 23 Syracuse women use 27-9 4th quarter to beat Tar Heels

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP)Kiara Lewis scored 10 of her 23 points in Syracuse’s 27-9 fourth quarter, freshman Tiana Mangakahia had 19 points and 13 assists, and the No. 23 Orange rallied past North Carolina 88-76 on Tuesday.

Emily Engstler closed the third quarter with a 3-pointer to pull Syracuse within 67-61, and Mangakahia capped a 7-0 run to open the fourth to give the Orange the lead. North Carolina was within 80-76 with 4:48 remaining, but did not score again.

Mangakahia and Engstler, who had 11 points and 13 rebounds, each had a double-double for the second-straight game. Kamilla Cardoso added 10 points. a career-high 16 boards and four blocks, and Priscilla Williams also scored 11 points with nine rebounds for Syracuse (7-1, 4-1 ACC).

Janelle Bailey led North Carolina (7-5, 2-5) with 22 points. Stephanie Watts had 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Alyssa Ustby scored 13 points. The Tar Heels handed Syracuse its only loss of the season, 92-68, on Dec. 17.

Syracuse is scheduled to play No. 1 Louisville on Thursday and Clemson on Sunday.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

