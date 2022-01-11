No. 23 Providence at Creighton called off because of virus

The Big East has announced that No. 23 Providence’s game at Creighton on Tuesday night has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Friars’ program.

The conference office will attempt to reschedule the game.

This is the third Big East game Creighton has had called off because of COVID-19 in opponents’ programs.

Providence had a game against Georgetown canceled last month because of COVID-19 in the Hoyas’ program.

In the two months since the Division I college basketball season began, about 775 games have been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 — more than 400 women’s games and nearly 370 men’s games. The majority of the COVID-related cancellations and postponements came in mid-to-late December.

