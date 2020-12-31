No. 23 Gonzaga women pull away in 2nd, beat Pepperdine 58-42

MALIBU, Calif. (AP)Jill Townsend scored 13 points and had 11 rebounds, Jenn Wirth had 12 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 23 Gonzaga beat Pepperdine 58-42 on Wednesday night for its sixth straight win.

Townsend, the reigning West Coast Conference Player of the Year, also had four of the Bulldogs’ 16 assists. It was Jenn Wirth’s fifth double-double in six games.

LeeAnne Wirth added 12 points for Gonzaga (7-2, 2-0 West Coast Conference). Kaylynne Truong had eight points and five assists.

Malia Bambrick scored 10 points for Pepperdine (3-3, 0-2), which has lost three straight.

Gonzaga never trailed and built a 30-26 halftime lead. The Bulldogs opened the third quarter on a 10-3 run, with Jenn Wirth scoring six points during the stretch.

Pepperdine pulled within nine points late in the third before a 10-2 run made it a 17-point Gonzaga lead with six minutes remaining.

Gonzaga outrebounded the Waves 49-21.

