TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)Ta’Niya Latson scored 19 points, Makayla Timpson added 16 points and No. 23 Florida State eased by Wake Forest 72-44 on Thursday night.

Florida State pulled away in the second quarter by outscoring Wake Forest 21-4. The Demon Deacons were 1-of-17 shooting in the quarter with four turnovers. Erin Howard hit two 3-pointers and scored eight of her nine points in the second quarter. Latson added seven points.

Latson also scored five points during a 7-0 run to open the third quarter for a 25-point lead. Florida State led by as many as 29 points, 60-31, early in the fourth quarter.

Florida State held Wake Forest to 26% shooting and out-rebounded the Demon Deacons 51-32.

Valencia Myers added 12 points in 17 minutes for Florida State (20-5, 9-3 ACC), which plays at Miami on Feb. 9. Sara Bejedi, averaging 11.6 points per game, was 0 of 8 from the field and finished with four points.

Jewel Spear led Wake Forest (13-10, 4-8) with 11 points. Elise Williams had nine points and seven steals.

—

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25