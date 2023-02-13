AMES, Iowa (AP)Ashley Joens scored 24 points, Emily Ryan had 12 points and eight assists and No. 22 Iowa State beat No. 17 Texas 66-61 on Monday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Joens completed a three-point play with 2:37 left to give Iowa State a 61-55 lead, but she missed two free throws at 1:45 and Texas took advantage when Rori Harmon sank a baseline jumper to make it 61-57. Iowa State had two chances at the other end following an offensive rebound and Denae Fritz made a 3-pointer from the corner for a seven-point lead. Joens added two free throws with 14.2 seconds left to seal it.

Lexi Donarski had 11 points and Fritz scored 10 for Iowa State (16-7, 8-5 Big 12). Donarski and Joens had three 3-pointers apiece as the Cyclones went 8 of 15.

Joens and Donarski each made a 3-pointer in the final minute of the third quarter to help Iowa State extend its lead to 52-40. Donarski added an open 3-pointer in the opening 70 seconds of the fourth quarter for a 15-point lead.

Texas’ first 3-pointer of the game, in 12 attempts, came with 4:18 left in the fourth. Shay Holle added another 3-pointer on the Longhorns next possession to get within 57-53 after a 13-2 run.

Harmon scored nine of her 19 points in the first quarter and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda added 10 points for Texas (20-7, 11-3), which had a seven-game winning streak end. The Longhorns were 5 of 12 from the free-throw line compared to 12 of 20 for Iowa State.

—

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25