No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast women secure 15th straight victory

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP)Tishara Morehouse scored 13 of her 19 points in the third quarter and No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast beat North Alabama 63-53 on Wednesday night for its 15th straight victory.

FGCU trailed 21-20 at halftime after an eight-point second quarter. But Morehouse scored seven of FGCU’s opening nine points of the third quarter and she capped the Eagles’ 24-point quarter with a free throw for a 12-point lead.

Kendall Spray added 13 points, Karli Seay had 12 and Kerstie Phills chipped in 10 for Florida Gulf Coast (22-1, 11-0 ASUN Conference). Seneca Hackley scored all nine of her points in the second half.

FGCU extended its winning streak over ASUN foes to 33 games.

Alexis Callins scored 18 points for North Alabama (9-13, 4-6). Skyler Gill added 13 points.

