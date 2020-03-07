No. 21 Princeton women beat Columbia, extend win streak

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP)Carlie Littlefield scored 24 points, Bella Alarie became Princeton’s all-time leading scorer, and the No. 21 Tigers beat Columbia 77-52 on Friday, extending their win streak to 21 games.

Alarie, who has 1,686 career points, scored a season-low six but added 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. The two-time defending Ivy League player of the year hit a free throw early in the fourth quarter to break Sandi Bittler’s record of 1,683 set from 1986-90.

Princeton (25-1, 13-0) never trailed and went 5 of 5 from the field – including two 3-pointers – during a 15-0 run that made it 63-39 with 8:28 to play.

Abby Hsu scored 12 points and Janiya Clemmons added 10 for Columbia (17-9, 8-5).

Princeton is tied with No. 2 Baylor for the second-longest active win streak in the nation. Top-ranked South Carolina has won 23 in a row.

Littlefield, the only Tigers player to score in double figures, has 1,010 career points and became the 26th player in school history to score at least 1,000.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know