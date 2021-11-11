No. 20 UCLA women turn back Pepperdine 78-69

LOS ANGELES (AP)Charisma Osborne scored 24 points, IImar’l Thomas added 21 and No. 20 UCLA turned back Pepperdine 78-69 in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night.

Ally Stedman poured in 28 points for Pepperdine and Malia Bambrick added 17.

The Waves led 22-15 at the end of the first quarter but the Bruins reeled off 13 straight points to open the second quarter. That didn’t last as Pepperdine knocked down consecutive 3s before the teams settled for a 42-42 tie at halftime.

UCLA opened the third quarter with 11 consecutive points put couldn’t put the Waves away and Pepperdine scored the first basket of the fourth quarter to get within 60-56 and Stedman hit a 3-pointer and it was 62-61 with seven minutes to play.

The Bruins surged ahead again and held the Waves off.

