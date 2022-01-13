No. 20 Notre Dame women easily beat Wake Forest 74-64

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP)Dara Mabrey scored a season-best 22 points, Olivia Miles added 15 points and 12 assists and No. 20 Notre Dame built a big lead early and cruised to a 74-64 victory over Wake Forest on Thursday night.

Notre Dame (12-3, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which rebounded from a two-point loss to ranked Duke that ended a four-game win streak, made nearly half its shots (27 of 56) while forcing 19 turnovers. Sam Brunelle added 16 points and Maya Dodson had 12 for Notre Dame.

Jewel Spear scored 12 of her 17 points in the second half to lead Wake Forest (12-5, 2-4). Olivia Summiel added 12 points and Alexandria Scruggs had 10.

Notre Dame opened on a 16-2 run with the help of two Mabrey 3-pointers and built a 37-22 halftime lead. Mabrey finished with 11 points and three 3-pointers in the half. The Irish pushed the advantage to 26 points early in the fourth quarter.

Notre Dame hosts North Carolina on Sunday before hitting the road for three straight. Wake Forest, which has lost three of four, plays at Pittsburgh on Sunday.

