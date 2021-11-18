No. 17 Florida St. women rock Jacksonville in 2nd half

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)Morgan Jones scored 11 of her 12 points in the third quarter to help Florida State’s massive turnaround as the No. 17-ranked Seminoles seized control and turned back Jacksonville 64-39 on Thursday night.

Jacksonville (2-1) had come onto Florida State’s court with one upset of a Power Five conference team, Minnesota, in the bag already, and the Dolphins led all the way – and by as many as 10 – through the first half, sparked by Taylor Hawks and Shynia Jackson with 18 combined points.

The Seminoles (3-0) asserted themselves in the third quarter, outscoring Jacksonville 27-7, shooting 75% from the floor, making 9 of 12 field goals with seven assists. The Seminoles had scored just 19 points in the first half.

Jacksonville was held to 3-of-13 shooting in the pivotal third quarter, 0-for-3 from distance.

Hawks finished with 14 points and Jackson 12 for the Dolphins.

Makayla Timpson scored 12 points with eight rebounds and three blocked shots for Florida State. Valencia Myers scored seven of her 15 points in the second quarter as Florida State whittled the gap from 10 points to 22-19 by halftime.

The Seminoles have not allowed more than 50 points in a game this season.

—

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25