COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)Diamond Miller scored 22 points, Shyanne Sellers added 19 points with nine rebounds and No. 16 Maryland scored 30 points off Minnesota turnovers in a 107-85 win on Friday.

Abby Meyers added 17 points and Lavender Briggs 14 for Maryland (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten), which won its fourth consecutive game and reached 100 points for the first time this season.

Alanna Micheaux scored a career-high 22 points with nine rebounds for the Golden Gophers (8-6, 1-2), who had a three-game win streak snapped. Maggie Czinao added a career-high 16 points and Katie Borowicz had 10. Mara Braun, who was averaging over 18 points per game, also scored 10 points.

Both teams were both shooting 50% or better into the fourth quarter but the Terrapins outscored the Gophers 30-2 off turnovers, including 13 steals.

Five steals fueled an 11-0 Maryland run that Sellers capped with a 3-pointer for a 21-point lead four minutes into the second half. Maryland scored 35 points in the third period – 10 by Briggs – their second-highest scoring quarter this season. Maryland led 83-61 heading into the fourth, when the lead reached a high of 26.

Maryland took the lead for good midway through the first quarter on a basket by Meyers that began a 10-2 run. The quarter ended with Maryland up by nine and that’s the way the half ended after both teams scored 24 points apiece to go into the break with the Terps ahead 49-38.

Maryland is at Rutgers on Monday. Minnesota is host Ohio State on Thursday.

