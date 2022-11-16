BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Angel Reese had 29 points and 15 rebounds and No. 15 LSU scored 100-plus points for the fourth straight game, beating Houston Christian 101-47 on Wednesday.

LSU (4-0) set a program record for the most consecutive games eclipsing the century mark with four, breaking the previous record set in the 1995 season. The Tigers entered with 343 total points, the most through the first three games by any women’s basketball team in the past 20 years, according to an LSU release.

LSU led 71-37 entering the fourth quarter and used a run of 24-2 to build a 55-point lead. Freshman Alisa Williams, who entered with three minutes left, grabbed a loose ball and sank an offbalance shot in traffic with 19.9 seconds left to reach 101 points on the Tigers final possession of the game.

It was the first time this season LSU hasn’t had a victory margin of over 70 points.

All five LSU starters reached double-figure scoring. Jasmine Carson scored 13 points, and LaDazhia Williams, Alexis Morris and Flaujae Johnson each added 12.

LSU only led 22-20 after the first quarter, but started the second by scoring 24 unanswered points to take control.

Julija Vujakovic led Houston Christian (1-2) with 18 points and four 3-pointers. The Huskies shot 24.1% and turned it over 24 times, leading to 33 LSU points.

LSU plays Northwestern State on Sunday, followed by six more games before facing its first Power-Five team of the season on Dec. 18 against Oregon State.

