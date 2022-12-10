DURHAM, N.C. (AP)Tyrese Proctor and Dariq Whitehead each scored 15 points and No. 15 Duke rolled past Maryland-Eastern Shore 82-55 while using an all-freshman starting lineup for the first time in program history Saturday.

Kyle Filipowski added 14 points as Duke (10-2) won its fourth game in a row.

It wasn’t perfect for Duke, which committed a season-high 19 turnovers, but the Blue Devils capped their nonconference schedule with a comfortable result.

Troy Hupstead had 12 points, Zion Styles posted 11 points and Da’Shawn Phillip had 10 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore (3-7), which lost its third game in a row.

Whitehead had all but two of his points in the second half.

Filipowski scored 12 points in the final 5 1/2 minutes of the first half after going scoreless to that point. He has reached double figures in every game of his college career.

Duke had scoring runs of 11 and 12 points in the first half, when the Hawks committed 13 turnovers. The Blue Devils led 39-21 at halftime.

Maryland-Eastern Shore didn’t attempt a free throw until 10:45 remained in the game. The Hawks ended up 2-for-2 on foul shots.

ROACH OUT

Four days after one of the best games of his career, starting guard Jeremy Roach of Duke sat out with a toe injury. It’s the first time the third-year guard has missed a game.

Roach, who’s averaging 13.1 points and 3.5 assists per game, matched his career high with 22 points Tuesday against Iowa in the Jimmy V Classic in New York. He had started each of the first 11 games.

Whitehead made his first start.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland-Eastern Shore: The Hawks had trouble cranking up offense in the first half, but they broke down Duke’s defense for some easy looks for a stretch early in the second half. They’re winless in seven road games.

Duke: The Blue Devils, whose string of consecutive opponents from power conferences ended at six, had a mostly smooth game and that allowed several different player combinations to be on the court. Yet there were a few second-half sequences that might be fodder for discussion before the next game.

TIP-INS

Duke’s nonconference home record finished at 6-0 in coach Jon Scheyer’s first season. . Maryland-Eastern Shore also lost to Atlantic Coast Conference member Virginia last month.

UP NEXT

Maryland-Eastern Shore: Hosts Clarks Summit on Saturday.

Duke: At Wake Forest on Dec. 20.