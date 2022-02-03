No. 14 Georgia women beat Vanderbilt 71-56

ATHENS, Ga. (AP)Jenna Staiti scored 16 points, Que Morrison added 15 points and No. 14 Georgia beat Vanderbilt 71-56 on Thursday night.

Georgia had its lead cut to 49-47 early in the fourth quarter before going on a 14-2 run for a double-digit lead it would not relinquish. Malury Bates scored six points during the run, and Vanderbilt went five-plus minutes without a field goal in the fourth.

Bates finished with 12 points for Georgia (17-4, 6-3 SEC), which has won five of six with a loss to No. 5 Tennessee. The Lady Bulldogs shot 50% from the field despite going 2 of 16 from 3-point range.

Georgia held Vanderbilt without a field goal over the final six minutes of the first half, as the Commodores missed seven straight shots.

Brinae Alexander scored 13 points and Kaylon Smith added 12 points for Vanderbilt (12-11, 3-6). Demi Washington and Jordyn Cambridge each had 10 points.

