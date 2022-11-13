BOSTON (AP)Rebeka Mikulasikova and Jacy Sheldon had double-doubles and No. 14 Ohio State capped an impressive opening week with an 82-64 victory over Boston College on Sunday.

Mikulasikova had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Buckeyes (2-0), who defeated No. 5 Tennessee 87-75 earlier in the week. Sheldon had the unusual double-double of 14 points and a school-record tying 11 steals. She had eight steals against Tennessee.

Ohio State trailed 22-21 with about six minutes left in the second quarter but finished the period with a 21-3 run that provided most of its 18-point margin by game’s end. The Buckeyes led 42-25 at the half.

Ohio State’s defensive pressure resulted in 20 steals among Boston College’s 32 turnovers, but the Buckeyes gave much of that back with 23 turnovers of their own, five by Sheldon.

Taylor Mikesell contributed 16 points and Taylor Thierry had 10 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Buckeyes. Madison Green had eight points and tied her career high with nine assists off the bench. Mikulasikova shot 9-for-13 overall, made 3 of 4 3-pointers, and had three assists.

Maria Gakdeng had 13 points, five rebounds and four blocked shots for Boston College (1-2). Andrea Daley had 11 points and seven rebounds, JoJo Lacey scored 11 points and T’Yana Todd added 10 points. Taina Mair had 10 assists but committed eight turnovers. Daley had seven turnovers.

—

