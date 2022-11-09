CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP)Alyssa Ustby had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 20 points and grabbed nine boards and No. 12 North Carolina defeated Jackson State 91-59 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Paulina Paris and Eva Hodgson added 13 points each for the Tar Heels, who shot 58% from the field – while limiting the Lady Tigers to 34% shooting, and scored 22 points off 20 Jackson State turnovers, including 16 North Carolina steals.

The teams were tied midway through the first quarter before North Carolina finished the period on a 15-4 run. The Tar Heels scored the last 12 points in their 31-point second quarter and led 53-20 at halftime. UNC’s largest lead was 41 in the third quarter.

Jariyah Covington led Jackson State with 19 points.

Both teams played in the NCAA Tournament last season, UNC reaching the Sweet 16 and Jackson State, narrowly, losing in the first round to LSU.

—

