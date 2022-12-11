AMES, Iowa (AP)Ashley Joens scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as No. 10 Iowa State rolled past Jacksonville 84-50 on Sunday.

It was the 53rd double-double of Joens’ career, helping the Cyclones (7-2) bounce back from Wednesday’s loss at Iowa. Stephanie Soares added 20 points and had eight rebounds for Iowa State.

Shynia Jackson led Jacksonville (5-3) with 13 points.

Iowa State missed nine of its first 10 shots from 3-point range – and was 2 of 10 overall – before seizing control of the game.

Nyamer Diew hit from behind the arc to give the Cyclones a 13-7 lead. Lexi Donarski added another 3-pointer to make it 18-7.

Joens continued a 19-1 run with a 3-pointer early in the second quarter that extended the margin to 23-7. Iowa State eventually built a 40-13 advantage.

Jacksonville shot just 32% before halftime and trailed 47-22.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State will likely slip out of the top 10 after Wednesday’s 70-57 loss at No. 16 Iowa. The Cyclones have shot less than 37% in each of their losses and committed a combined 32 turnovers. This was Jacksonville’s second loss to a Big 12 school, having lost to Kansas 72-61 a month ago.

UP NEXT

Iowa State travels to No. 25 Villanova for a Dec. 18 game.

Jacksonville visits Mississippi on Wednesday.

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25