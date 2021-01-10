Nixon late shot, No. 8 Texas A&M women top No. 13 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP)Jordan Nixon hit a running shot with under a second left, lifting No. 8 Texas A&M over No. 13 Arkansas 74-73 on Sunday.

Nixon’s shot from outside the lane helped the Aggies (12-0, 3-0 SEC) keep their perfect season intact. It also was Texas A&M’s only lead in the fourth quarter.

Arkansas’ last chance ended when Chelsea Dungee’s shot from the left corner at the buzzer was blocked.

Aaliyah Wilson, who transferred from Arkansas to Texas, led the Aggies with 27 points.

Wilson’s defensive play in the backcourt was huge in the final seconds as she poked the ball away from Dungee and forced a turnover with 23 seconds left with Arkansas leading 73-72. Nixon dribbled the clock down until her final shot.

Dungee topped Arkansas (10-4, 1-3) with 21 points.

Arkansas led by as much as 73-69 with under a minute left before the Aggies rallied. Nixon’s driving layup and free throw pulled Texas A&M within 73-72.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: On the road Thursday at LSU.

Arkansas: Host Florida on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

