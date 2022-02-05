Nicholson has double-double in Tennessee State’s win

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) – Kassim Nicholson had 17 points and 13 rebounds to lead Tennessee State to a 69-61 win over UT Martin on Saturday.

Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. had 17 points and six rebounds for Tennessee State (10-14, 5-7 Ohio Valley Conference). Shakem Johnson added seven rebounds.

KJ Simon had 21 points and four blocks for the Skyhawks (8-16, 4-8). Chris Nix added 18 points. KK Curry had 10 points.

The Tigers leveled the season series against the Skyhawks. UT Martin defeated Tennessee State 94-78 on Jan. 6.

