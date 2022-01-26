Newman leads Albany over UMass Lowell 64-62 in OT

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

LOWELL, Mass. (AP)Reserve Paul Newman had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Matt Cerruti had 16 points and Albany beat UMass Lowell 64-62 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Jamel Horton added 13 points and six assists. Jarvis Doles had 11 points for Albany (8-11, 4-3 America East Conference).

Allin Blunt scored 21 points, John Hall grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked five shots and Quinton Mincey grabbed 10 rebounds for the River Hawks (10-9, 2-5).

Albany also beat UMass Lowell 57-47 on Jan. 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am