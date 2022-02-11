Newby scores 15 to lift Milwaukee past Wright St. 60-57

MILWAUKEE (AP)Donovan Newby came off the bench to tally 15 points to lead Milwaukee to a 60-57 win over Wright State on Friday night.

Newby made two free throws with nine seconds remaining to seal the victory as Milwaukee rallied from an eight-point deficit to win.

Tafari Simms had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Milwaukee (8-18, 6-11 Horizon League), which snapped its six-game losing streak. DeAndre Gholston added 11 points. Joey St. Pierre had three blocks.

Trey Calvin had 18 points for the Raiders (15-11, 12-5), whose four-game win streak was broken. Grant Basile added 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Tim Finke had 11 points. Tanner Holden had 8 points and 15 rebounds.

Tanner Holden, the Raiders’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 21 points per game, was held to 8 points on 4-of-16 shooting.

The Panthers leveled the season series against the Raiders. Wright State defeated Milwaukee 80-75 on Dec. 30.

