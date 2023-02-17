COMMERCE, Texas (AP)Jamond Vincent had 20 points in New Orleans’ 84-78 win against Texas A&M-Commerce on Thursday night which snapped a nine-game skid for the Privateers.

Vincent added eight rebounds for the Privateers (7-18, 4-10 Southland Conference). Jordan Johnson scored 14 points and added five assists. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse recorded 11 points.

Jerome Brewer Jr. led the way for the Lions (11-16, 7-6) with 16 points. Texas A&M-Commerce also got 16 points and five assists from Kalen Williams. In addition, JJ Romer Rosario had 14 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. New Orleans visits Northwestern State while Texas A&M-Commerce hosts Southeast Louisiana.

—

