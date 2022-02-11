New Mexico routs Northern New Mexico 78-46

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Detectives are asking the public for help in locating a woman who used a stolen credit card at a Fresno Walmart last week, according to Fresno County Sheriff's Office officials.

On Feb. 4, detectives say surveillance cameras at a Walmart on Ashlan and Blackstone avenues captured video of a woman who used a stolen credit card at the store.