New Mexico routs Northern New Mexico 78-46

NCAA
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP)Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 21 points as New Mexico rolled past Northern New Mexico 78-46 on Friday night.

Jaelen House had 10 points for New Mexico (10-14). Jay Allen-Tovar added 10 points. Sebastian Forsling had 10 rebounds.

Tyrique Weaver had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles. Ricardo Zambrano added 10 points.

