PHILADELPHIA (AP)Jameer Nelson Jr. had 17 points in Delaware’s 78-50 win against Hartford on Saturday.

Nelson also contributed five rebounds, five assists, and five steals for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-2). L.J. Owens scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Gianmarco Arletti finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Kurtis Henderson finished with 13 points and two steals for the Hawks (3-5). Briggs McClain added 13 points.

