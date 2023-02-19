FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Anthony Nelson had 24 points and Manhattan eked out a 73-72 victory over Fairfield on Sunday.

Nelson added five assists and three steals for the Jaspers (10-15, 8-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Marques Watson added 12 points and Adam Cisse scored nine.

TJ Long led the Stags (12-15, 8-9) in scoring with 23 points. Supreme Cook added 17 points and 17 rebounds. Allan Jeanne-Rose finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Cook missed the second of two free throws with one second left and a chance to force overtime.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Friday. Manhattan hosts Marist while Fairfield travels to play Niagara.

