Nelson lifts Manhattan over Manhattanville 99-42

NCAA
NEW YORK (AP)Ant Nelson scored 13 points to lift Manhattan to a 99-42 win over Manhattanville on Tuesday in a season opener.

Warren Williams and Nick Brennen had 12 points apiece for Manhattan. Josh Roberts had 10 points and Jose Perez had a career-high 12 assists.

Chris Brown had 13 points for the Valiants.

