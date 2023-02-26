HAMDEN, Conn. (AP)Anthony Nelson had 21 points, including a floater along the ride side of the lane in the closing seconds and Manhattan’s 72-70 win against Quinnipiac on Sunday.

As time wound down, Nelson drove left to the top of the key, hesitated and went right and just below the foul line lifted a floater over a taller defender to get the win.

Nelson also had eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Jaspers (11-16, 9-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Josh Roberts added 13 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field, and he also had seven rebounds and three blocks. Logan Padgett was 3 of 5 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Matt Balanc led the Bobcats (19-10, 10-8) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Tyrese Williams added 14 points for Quinnipiac. In addition, Dezi Jones had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.