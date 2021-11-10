Neese, Stephens lift Indiana State past Green Bay 81-77

NCAA
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Cooper Neese had 18 points as Indiana State narrowly beat Green Bay 81-77 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Kailex Stephens added 16 points, Xavier Bledson scored 15 and Cameron Henry had 15 for the Sycamores. Stephens also had 13 rebounds.

Emmanuel Ansong had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Phoenix. Donovan Ivory added 16 points and six rebounds. Kamari McGee had 14 points.

