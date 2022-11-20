LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)Juwan Gary scored 17 points, Blaise Keita had a double-double, and Nebraska rallied in the second half to defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82-58 on Sunday.

The Cornhuskers trailed 39-36 at halftime then shot 57% in the second half, outscoring the Golden Lions 46-19. Keita scored 13 of his 14 points after intermission and finished with 10 rebounds.

C.J. Wilcher had 15 points and Wilhelm Breidenbach 10 off the bench for Nebraska (3-1). Gary had seven rebounds.

Freshman guard Zach Reinhart led UAPB (1-6) with 17 points in 30 minutes of play off the bench. Shaun Doss Jr. scored 12 points, eight below his average.

The Cornhuskers fell behind by eight points in the second half before their 8-0 run tied it at 44 with 15:49 to go. Doss responded with a 3-pointer on the Golden Lions’ next possession, but that would be their final lead of the game.

UAPB scored four points in a 9 1/2-minute stretch while Nebraska built a 77-53 lead.

The Cornhuskers were coming off a 70-50 loss at St. John’s three days earlier. UAPB was playing its sixth game in 13 days.

