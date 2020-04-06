NC State signee Hall to test NBA draft waters

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)North Carolina State instate signee Josh Hall says he’ll go through the NBA draft process while maintaining his college eligibility.

Hall announced his decision in a social-media post Monday. He had played at Moravian Prep for his senior season as well as an additional year of prep school. Prep players are eligible to enter the draft if they’re at least 19 years old during the calendar year of the draft and are at one NBA season has passed since their graduating class from high school.

The 6-foot-9 forward is ranked 36th nationally by 247sports and 22nd by Rivals.

If Hall opted to stay in the draft, it would mark the second straight year a key recruit opted to bypass playing for the Wolfpack in favor of staying in the draft.

Signee Jalen Lecque was eligible for the draft last summer after reclassifying his graduation year. He went undrafted but signed with Phoenix, playing four games with the Suns and 33 games in the G-League.

—

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25