NC State looks to get back on track vs. Bethune-Cookman

North Carolina State has been involved in a couple of notable recent games.

The Wolfpack would be wise to get some things straightened out against visiting Bethune-Cookman on Thursday night at Raleigh, N.C.

After that, NC State goes against the top-ranked team in the country.

This game vs. Bethune-Cookman will be held at Reynolds Coliseum, which is the Wolfpack’s former primary home arena. The team plays at least one game annually at the on-campus facility.

NC State (6-2) had a hectic week, winning in four overtimes against Nebraska and then rallying from a double-digit halftime deficit against Louisville only to falter in the final minutes.

“I don’t want to be down every game (by) 14 just to show everybody or prove that we could come back,” Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said. “But this team has no quit in it.”

Keatts, whose team faces No. 1 Purdue on Sunday, said there are reasons to be encouraged. He said the progress from the Wolfpack is apparent despite giving up the final nine points in the 73-68 loss to Louisville.

“We’re working our butts off and some of our guys are getting better and it just shows you that we can compete with anybody in the country even under our circumstances,” he said. “We will continue to get better. We’ll move forward.”

With Casey Morsell out with an ankle injury, the Wolfpack gave freshman Terquavion Smith his first start in the Louisville game. He had 17 points in 34 minutes.

“I thought it was tremendous,” Keatts said of Smith’s performance. “I thought he played great as a freshman.”

Bethune-Cookman (1-7) last played in an 81-45 loss Sunday at Central Florida.

“It’s a matter of how you play the next game,” coach Reggie Theus said. “You really do just walk away. You walk away understanding that you’re better than that. We’ve been playing pretty well, and you are always bound to have a game where things don’t go your way.”

The Wildcats have yet to play a home game. This will be their sixth true road game, with the closest of those coming in an 84-70 setback at then-No. 21 Seton Hall.

“It has been a tough, tough stretch, and we’ve been on the road forever,” Theus said. “It’s not excuses. In fact, our guys have played at a high level for us.”

Bethune-Cookman’s lone victory came Nov. 20 against Bryant on a neutral court.

