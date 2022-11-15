North Carolina State hopes its backcourt of Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner continues a hot start when the Wolfpack host Florida International on Tuesday in Raleigh, N.C.

In wins over Austin Peay and Campbell, Smith and Joiner accounted for 46.5 percent (80 of 172 points) of the scoring for the Wolfpack (2-0).

Smith, who has 45 points in two games, withdrew from the NBA Draft to return to the Wolfpack last spring after averaging 16.3 points as a freshman.

Smith had 19 points and six assists against Campbell on Friday after recording 26 points and five assists against Austin Peay on Nov. 7.

Joiner has scored 35 points since transferring from Ole Miss, where he averaged 13.2 points per game last year.

After Joiner had 18 points and eight assists against Austin Peay, he scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half against Campbell, including eight of the Wolfpack’s last 10 points to secure a 73-67 win.

“Down the stretch, our veteran point guard Jarkel Joiner took over the game and did a great job,” NC State coach Kevin Keatts said. “It was a gritty win for us.”

Florida International (2-0) will face its toughest test of the season after earning a 77-66 win over Houston Christian on Nov. 7 and a 95-74 victory over Florida National — a non-NCAA institution — on Thursday.

Denver Jones averages 17.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game for the Panthers, while Arturo Dean averages 16.5 points, five rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Javaunte Hawkins and John Williams Jr. average 13 and 10 points per game, respectively.

“Our depth depends on how unselfish we can be,” Florida International coach Jeremy Ballard said. “(NC State) has some great players and they have some great talent, a great tradition and a great coach. We know it is going to be a big challenge, but that’s what all these young men signed up for — to be challenged by the best.”

