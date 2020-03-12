Breaking News
Tulare County confirms its first case of COVID-19

NC Central beats Delaware State 92-75 in MEAC tourney

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)C.J. Keyser scored a career-high 26 points and led five in double-figure scoring as top-seeded North Carolina Central rolled past No. 8 seed Delaware State 92-75 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal on Wednesday night.

North Carolina Central (18-13) will play the Bethune-Cookman-Morgan State winner in a semifinal on Friday.

Keyser shot 7 of 11 from the field and made six 3-pointers. Jordan Perkins had 17 points and eight assists, and Jibri Blount added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles. Nicolas Fennell and Ty Graves chipped in 10 points apiece.

John Crosby scored 25 points to lead Delaware State (6-26). Myles Carter added 15 points.

Fennell’s 3-pointer capped a 32-9 start by the Eagles. Delaware State cut the deficit to 13 points at halftime and 67-59 with 9:22 remaining. The Eagles answered with a 17-6 surge and led by 19 points with less than five minutes to play.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know