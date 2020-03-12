NC A&T beats Howard 86-77 in MEAC Tournament quarterfinal

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Ronald Jackson scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Tyler Maye added 23 points and second-seeded North Carolina A&T beat No. 10 seed Howard 86-77 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal on Wednesday night.

North Carolina A&T (17-15) will play the Norfolk State-Coppin State winner in a semifinal on Friday.

Kameron Langley collected a career-best and tournament record 15 assists for the Aggies. Fred Cleveland Jr. added 13 points and Devin Haygood had 12.

Wayne Bristol Jr. and Charles Williams scored 18 points apiece to lead Howard (4-29). Nate Garvey added 13 points and Zion Cousins had 12.

Howard cut a double-digit deficit to 74-69 with three minutes to play, but Haygood made the next basket and Maye hit four free throws as the Aggies pulled away.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.