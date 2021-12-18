Murray twins lead Iowa to 94-75 romp over Utah State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP)Sophomore Keegan Murray poured in a career-high 35 points and Iowa breezed to a 94-75 victory over Utah State in a neutral-site game at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday night.

Murray knocked down 13 of 17 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers and seven rebounds for the Hawkeyes (8-3), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Murray came into the game second in the nation with a 22.2 scoring average – even after being held to a season-low nine points on 4-of-17 shooting in a loss to No. 17 Iowa State last time out.

Kris Murray – Keegan’s twin brother – added 17 points off the bench for the Hawkeyes. Patrick McCaffery finished with 12 points, while Jordan Bohannon scored 11. Iowa shot 54.7% overall but just 30.8% from 3-point range. The Hawkeyes were 16 of 21 at the free-throw line and have now made 182 foul shots on the season. Their opponents have taken only 184 free throws.

Brandon Horvath paced the Aggies (8-4) with 18 points. Justin Bean finished with 17 points. Bean, who is second in the nation with seven double-doubles, was held to two rebounds after coming in with an 11.1 per game average.

Iowa leads the all-time series 3-1.

