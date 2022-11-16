NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Kris Murray tied a career high with 29 points, Filip Rebraca added 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks and Iowa beat Seton Hall 83-67 on Wednesday night at the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

Rebraca blocked a shot at the halftime buzzer to keep Iowa ahead 34-22. The Hawkeyes shot just 33.3% from the field in in the first half, but their defense held Seton Hall to 20% shooting with 11 turnovers.

Connor McCaffery sank a wide open 3-pointer, off a nice pass from Ahron Ulis, to extend Iowa’s lead to 70-59. The Hawkeyes led by at least nine points the rest of the way.

Murray also grabbed 11 rebounds for his second career double-double. Tony Perkins had 18 points with five assists and McCaffery finished with 11 points for Iowa (3-0), which plays Omaha on Monday.

Dre Davis scored 13 points for Seton Hall (2-1). Kadary Richmond and Jamir Harris each added 11.

