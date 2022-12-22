LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP)Joel Murray’s 21 points helped Long Beach State defeat Idaho 82-75 on Wednesday night.

Murray also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Beach (6-6). Marcus Tsohonis scored 18 points while going 7 of 13 (2 for 4 from distance). Lassina Traore recorded 10 points and was 3-of-7 shooting and 4 of 8 from the free throw line.

Yusef Salih finished with 18 points for the Vandals (6-7). Idaho also got 17 points, eight assists and two steals from Divant’e Moffitt. Isaac Jones also recorded 15 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.