Murray brothers take charge late, Iowa beats Penn St. 68-51

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP)Keegan Murray had 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks and Iowa beat Penn State 68-51 on Saturday.

Kris Murray, Keegan’s twin, scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half for Iowa (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten). Patrick McCaffrey and Jordan Bohannan added 11 points apiece.

Seth Lundy hit a 3-pointer to give Penn State (8-8, 3-5) its first lead with 2:27 left in the first half, but Bohannan answered with a 3-pointer 51 seconds later and the Hawkeyes led the rest of the way. Kris Murray followed with another and Keegan made 1 of 2 free throws to cap a 7-0 run that made it 30-25 at halftime.

The Nittany Lions twice cut their deficit to three in the second half but Iowa answered with a 3-pointer each time and they got no closer. Bohannan made 3 to make it 35-29 about two minutes in and 11 seconds after Myles Dread hit from behind the arc to pull Penn State to 44-41 but Kris Murray answered from deep with 10:59 left.

Keegan Murray, who went into the game No. 2 nationally in scoring at 23.3 points per game, made just 4 of 12 from the field and 1 of 7 from behind the arc but scored from there, including a 3-pointer to give Iowa a 64-49 lead with 2:29 remaining.

Dread finished with nine points on 3-of-6 shooting, all from 3-point range.

The Nittany Lions next head to Indiana to face the Hoosiers and Iowa hosts No. 4-ranked Purdue on Thursday.

