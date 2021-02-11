Mount St. Mary’s comeback tops Long Island-Brooklyn 66-60

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP)Damian Chong Qui scored the final seven points, including a corner 3 with 47 seconds left, as Mount St. Mary’s edged Long Island-Brooklyn 66-60 in a come-from-behind win on Thursday night

Chong Qui finished with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists. Nana Opoku had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Malik Jefferson added 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Mountaineers (7-7, 6-4 Northeast Conference).

Long Island-Brooklyn led 32-30 at the break but scored a season-low 28 points in the second half. The Mountaineers are the NEC’s top defensive team and held LIU to a season low 60 points.

Jermaine Jackson Jr. had 19 points for the Sharks (7-6, 7-6). Virshon Cotton added 13 points. Ty Flowers had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Eral Penn added 10 points and 12 boards.

