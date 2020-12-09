Mount St Mary’s beats St Francis (Pa) 75-57

NCAA
EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP)Mezie Offurum posted 19 points and eight rebounds, and Damian Chong Qui had 17 points and eight assists as Mount St. Mary’s defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 75-57 on Tuesday night.

The game marked the Northeast Conference opener for both teams.

Jalen Gibbs had 13 points and eight rebounds for Mount St. Mary’s (2-3). Nana Opoku added six points and five blocks.

Mark Flagg had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Red Flash (1-4).

