Mounce scores 29 to carry Furman over The Citadel 94-88

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Clay Mounce had a career-high 29 points as Furman got past The Citadel 94-88 on Wednesday.

Mounce made 10 of 12 shots.

Noah Gurley had 18 points for Furman (9-3, 3-0 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Mike Bothwell added 17 points and eight rebounds. Alex Hunter had 10 points.

Kaiden Rice had 20 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-1, 1-1), whose eight-game winning streak was snapped. Hayden Brown added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Tyler Moffe had 13 points and six rebounds. Stephen Clark tied a career high with five blocks.

