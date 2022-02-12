Mosley lifts Missouri St. past Valparaiso 84-66

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP)Isiaih Mosley had 22 points as Missouri State topped Valparaiso 84-66 on Saturday.

Jaylen Minnett had 15 points for Missouri State (19-8, 10-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Gaige Prim added 15 points. Ja’Monta Black had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Ben Krikke had 20 points for Valpo (11-14, 4-9). Sheldon Edwards added 11 points as did Kobe King.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against Valpo on the season. Missouri State defeated Valparaiso 74-57 on Jan. 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm
March 13 2022 05:30 pm