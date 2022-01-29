Morris carries Abilene Christian past Lamar 85-82

NCAA
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP)Mahki Morris registered 17 points as Abilene Christian narrowly defeated Lamar 85-82 on Saturday night.

Abilene Christian closed the game on a 11-3 run.

Tobias Cameron had 14 points and seven rebounds for Abilene Christian (14-7, 5-5 Western Athletic Conference). Coryon Mason added 14 points. Airion Simmons had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Kasen Harrison had 19 points and six rebounds for the Cardinals (2-19, 0-8), who have now lost 12 consecutive games. Jordyn Adams added 18 points. C.J. Roberts had 13 points.

