MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP)Jake Wolfe had 17 points in Morehead State’s 72-58 win over UT Martin in the regular season finale for both schools on Saturday.

Wolfe was 5 of 9 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Eagles (21-10, 14-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Alex Gross scored 16 points while going 7 of 11 and 2 of 5 from the free throw line, and added 17 rebounds and seven blocks. Drew Thelwell recorded 15 points and shot 6 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line.

Jordan Sears led the Skyhawks (18-13, 10-8) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Chris Nix added 10 points for UT Martin. In addition, Rifen Miguel had eight points.

