Morales leads balanced Wagner past Stony Brook 78-49

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP)Alex Morales scored 19 points and nine players scored as Wagner broke away from Stony Brook 78-49 on Saturday.

Morales added nine rebounds and six assists for Wagner (3-1), which picked up its season this week after three straight COVID-delayed games.

Elijah Ford added 14 points and Raekwon Rogers scored 10 with eight rebounds. Javier Exquerra had seven assists.

Jahlil Jenkins led Stony Brook (3-4) with 12 points. Wagner shot 53% on the game to Stony Brook’s 31%.

