Moorman scores 14 to lead UC Riverside past UTEP 52-40

EL PASO, Texas (AP)JP Moorman II had 14 points as UC Riverside topped UTEP 52-40 on Monday night.

Zyon Pullin and Dominick Pickett both pitched in with 11 points for the Highlanders (4-2).

Jamal Bieniemy had 11 points to lead the Miners (3-2).

