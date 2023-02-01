MURRAY, Ky. (AP)Brian Moore Jr.’s 25 points helped Murray State defeat Belmont 83-82 on Wednesday night.

Moore added six rebounds and five assists for the Racers (13-10, 8-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Kenny White Jr. scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Rob Perry scored 13 points.

The Bruins (16-8, 9-4) were led by Ben Sheppard, who recorded 35 points and nine rebounds. Cade Tyson added 18 points and two steals for Belmont and Drew Friberg scored 11.

Moore put up 14 points in the first half for Murray State, who led 49-43 at the break. Murray State took the lead for good with 3:10 left in the second half on a 3-pointer from Moore to make it a 78-75 game.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Murray State visits Indiana State while Belmont hosts Illinois State.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.