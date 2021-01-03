Moore scores 24 to carry Oakland past Wright St. 81-71

OAKLAND, Mich. (AP)Jalen Moore had 24 points and 12 assists as Oakland topped Wright State 81-71 on Saturday.

Moore hit all 10 of his free throws.

Rashad Williams had 18 points for Oakland (3-10, 3-3 Horizon League). Trey Townsend added 12 points and nine rebounds. Daniel Oladapo had 11 points.

Oakland posted a season-high 22 assists.

Loudon Love had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Raiders (7-2, 5-1), whose seven-game winning streak was snapped. Trey Calvin added 16 points and eight assists. Tanner Holden had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Golden Grizzlies leveled the season series against the Raiders with the win. Wright St. defeated Oakland 90-51 last Friday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com